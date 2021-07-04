D Savage Offers Atmospheric Sounds On "Don't U Change"

Over the last few years, D Savage has been an interesting artist to watch. The young artist burst onto the scene with some fresh singles that got him noticed by fans and numerous music outlets. Since then, he has beefed with the likes of DJ Akademiks, all while cultivating a loyal fanbase who is always ready and willing to listen to whatever he puts out next. On Friday, Savage dropped his latest song called "Don't U Change" which is a melodic effort that should get fans excited.

Throughout this song, we get some nice atmospheric vibes that feature D Savage giving a melodic performance. His lyrics are braggadocios and concise, all while keeping you engaged throughout. D Savage's sound continues to grow with each new record, and this song is a foundation for things to come throughout 2021.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, I been workin' so hard, gotta shine

Put in work, I'ma put in the grind

Dawg, you know I got cash on my mind

I go deep, fell in love in her spine