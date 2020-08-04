D Power Diesle Enlists Skepts & Wiley For "Graphene Volume 1"

There's been conversations in recent times regarding the state of grime, especially as it seems that many young kids in the UK aren't necessarily enthusiastic about it the same way they are about drill or trap. Some of the elder statesmen have taken issue with anyone disrespecting grime but there are still a few artists keeping it alive in its essence. D Power Diesle just came through with his latest project, Graphene Volume 1. It's an eight-track project that's filled with high energy from top to bottom. Diesle also got a great selection of collaborators to work with on this project. Skepta, Wiley, Footsie, Jammz and more assist Diesle in bringing the project to life.

Check out D Power Diesle's brand new project Graphene Vol. 1 below.