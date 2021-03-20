D-Nice Returns With Ne-Yo And Kent Jones On "No Plans For Love"

Even though it’s still only March, D-Nice, Ne-Yo, and Kent Jones are out here creating a dance-worthy summer masterpiece. “No Plans For Love” is a track about being completely seduced by someone, mentally and physically, even though you have no plans of falling in love. The funky rhythm absolutely screams warm weather and long nights, and you’ll undoubtedly be playing this track long into the dog days of summer.

Legendary DJ D-Nice has been trying to help fans make it through the coronavirus pandemic, hosting his own “Club Quarantine” live streams toward the beginning of the outbreak that featured legends like Diddy, Drake, Snoop Dogg, and Janet Jackson. “No Plans For Love” is D-Nice’s first official release since his sophomore LP To Tha Rescue dropped more than 30 years ago.

D-Nice premiered a really unique lyric video for “No Plans For Love” on Friday, which featured him DJing on Instagram Live. As the song plays, the lyrics appear from the artists’ verified Instagram accounts as comments on the livestream. It’s certainly a video to check out, so go listen to “No Plans For Love” and watch the official lyric video below.

Quotable Lyrics

It’s hypnotizing with her charm,

She ain’t the type you see on everybody’s arm

She tried to warn me that first night,

She said that I’ll be coming back and she was right