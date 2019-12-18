mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

D Double E Looks Back On The Year On "Fresh N Clean (Silence the Critics) [2019 Remix]"

Aron A.
December 18, 2019 18:02
Fresh N Clean (Silence the Critics) [2019 Remix]
D Double E

Shout out to Ikea.


D Double E Is always putting work in. The UK emcee delivered a slew of singles this year following the release of 2018's Jackuum including "Fresh N Clean (Silence The Critics)." Back for round two, the rapper closes out the year with the 2019 remix of the track that reflects on the major events to occur in the past 12 months. The rapper makes references to Camila Cabello robbing a royal pencil and Stormzy's Glastonbury performance while cleverly sliding in remarks about  Game Of Thrones and Kylie Jenner.

The rapper recently voiced the campaign for Ikea's Christmas advertisement called "Silence The Critics" which uses the same song. Ikea had D Double E to switch the lyrics up to mirror the company's campaign for the holidays.
Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Anthony Joshua's back to himself again
Got war? Got war? He's got the bell again
He lost? That would be very, very, very very
Very unacceptable

D Double E
