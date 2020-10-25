D Double E Is Back With His New Project "D.O.N"

D Double E was already a certified OG by the time his debut album, Jackuum! arrived in 2018. The rapper, who's been a fixture in the grime scene for over 20 years, launched his label Bluku Music around the same time and thankfully, we didn't have to wait as long for a follow-up project. The rapper came through with his latest body of work, D.O.N this past Friday which stands for Double Or Nothing. It's his sophomore album and it didn't disappoint. Laced with 12 tracks in total, D Double E links up with several other OGs who he stood alongside in the early days of grime. Giggs, JME, Ghetts and Kano all appear on the tracklist, along with artists like Ms. Banks, Skrapz, and Triggz. Peep it in full below.