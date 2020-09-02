D Double E & Kano Deliver High Energy On "Tell Me A Ting"

The UK scene might not be what it is today if it weren't for artists like D Double E or Kano. As leaders of grime, they've helped shape and mold the genre into what it is today, and even as the scene has evolved, they've kept a firm grip on their roots. It's been two years since the release of D Double E's last project, Jackuum and he's kept a steady stream of music for the fans over the years.

Today, he and Kano team up for their brand new single, "Tell Me A Ting." The grime MCs bring it back to the essence of clashing, swapping bars over electrifying instrumentals. Big braggadocious bars match the massive production proving their chemistry only gets more potent with each collab.

Quotable Lyrics

Man can't tell me 'bout synonyms, mans can't tell me 'bout grammar

Man can't tell me 'bout riddims, man can't tell me 'bout rappers

Passa, man can't tell me 'bout villains, my jiggas, them real gun clappers