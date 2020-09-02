mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

D Double E & Kano Deliver High Energy On "Tell Me A Ting"

Aron A.
September 02, 2020 14:25
152 Views
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Tell Me A Ting
D Double E Feat. Kano

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

D Double E & Kano team up again for their new collab, "Can't Tell Me A Ting."


The UK scene might not be what it is today if it weren't for artists like D Double E or Kano. As leaders of grime, they've helped shape and mold the genre into what it is today, and even as the scene has evolved, they've kept a firm grip on their roots. It's been two years since the release of D Double E's last project, Jackuum and he's kept a steady stream of music for the fans over the years.

Today, he and Kano team up for their brand new single, "Tell Me A Ting." The grime MCs bring it back to the essence of clashing, swapping bars over electrifying instrumentals. Big braggadocious bars match the massive production proving their chemistry only gets more potent with each collab. 

Quotable Lyrics
Man can't tell me 'bout synonyms, mans can't tell me 'bout grammar
Man can't tell me 'bout riddims, man can't tell me 'bout rappers
Passa, man can't tell me 'bout villains, my jiggas, them real gun clappers

D Double E
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  152
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
D Double E Kano
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS D Double E & Kano Deliver High Energy On "Tell Me A Ting"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject