D-Block Europe Unleash Massive Debut Album "The Blue Print – Us Vs. Them"

October 10, 2020
The Blue Print – Us Vs. Them
D Block Europe

UK's D Block Europe enlists Aitch, Stefflon Don, and more for their official debut album, "The Blue Print – Us Vs. Them."


The long-awaited debut album from D-Block Europe is finally here. The Blue Print – Us Vs. Them arrived yesterday in it's near 30-song entirety after months of anticipation. The project holds 29 songs in total, predominantly held down by solely Young Adz, Lil Pino and Dirtbike LB who are at their best when it's just them sharing the stage. Features on the project include Stefflon Don, Aitch, Lil Pino, Raye, and Srno. 

Serving as their official debut album, D-Block Europe has kept fans waiting all year for The Blue Print. 2019 was a massive year that saw the release of three projects from the South London collective including PTSD. And while fans had a few singles to take in during the lead-up, Young Adz also linked up with Chip and Skepta this year for their joint effort, Insomnia. Peep the new project below. 

