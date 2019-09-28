mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

D Block Europe Return With "PTSD" Ft. Lil Baby, Krept & Konan, Dave & More

Aron A.
September 27, 2019 20:11
PTSD
D Block Europe

D Block Europe make a statement with their latest project.


D Block Europe have been heating up the streets across the world in the past year or so. They've reached success across Europe and now, in North America. Signing to Jadakiss and working with Styles P, they've been knighted by the original D Block members themselves.

Today, the duo returned with their latest project, PTSD. The follow-up to Home Alone, the duo are in their sharpest form as they deliver buttery melodies dazzled in auto-tune as they detail the paranoia and fear that come from the streets. The new project was led by a few singles including, "Home Pussy," the Lil Baby-assisted, "Nookie" and "Playing For Keeps" ft. Dave. Other features on the project include AJ Tracey, Krept & Konan, Yxng Bane, Jack Boy, K-Trap, Chip, and M Huncho.

Peep the project below. 

