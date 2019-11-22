D Block Europe Join DigDat On "New Dior"

DigDat has teamed up with one of the hottest duos in the U.K. right now, D Block Europe, for the new single, "New Dior." DigDat has been making waves this year following his single, "Airforce" entering the UK Singles charts. Their new single, "New Dior" is a dark banger, treading closer to the regional UK drill sound that's been making noise in the past year. Young Adz holds down a syrupy hook before DigDat and DirtBike LB swing in on the verses.

D Block Europe have claimed serious dominance in the U.K. this year. With collaborations with Dave, Lil Baby, AJ Tracey, and more on their recently released PTSD, they've shown that they can hold their own among international giants.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bank rolls, bank-bank rolls, hella VVS' on me

Cali weed, promethazine, and I keep a weapon on me

Took her Dior, bought the store, she on me

Flew her abroad, hit it raw, she on me