D Block Europe Head To "Lake 29" On New Single

Aron A.
August 04, 2021 20:20
Lake 29
D Block Europe

D Block Europe is back with new heat.


Young Adz and Dirtbike LB have been on an incredible run over the past few years. In 2019, their underground buzz translated into widespread success across the UK and Europe as a whole. In that same year, they released three projects that propelled them further towards stardom which ultimately resulted in the release of 2020's The Blue Print - Us Vs Them. 

Though we haven't received any new bodies of work from them this year, they've been continuously unveiling new heat in the past few months. At top of July, they released "Kevin McCallister" which they followed up recently with "Lake 29."

The latest single from D Block Europe seems to be a promising indication that we could get a new project from them in the near future.

Peep the single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I cannot park up the Rolls Truck, Rolls truck
I'm leaving my truck in the valet, smelling the Cali, he knows us
I'm young and I'm rich and I'm reckless
The olders can never control us

