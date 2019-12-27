D Block Europe End A Prolific Year With "Street Trauma"

With the UK Drill scene steadily rising and expanding past its own regional boundaries, there are a few rappers out of London who are making major waves. D Block Europe has been prominent figures in the UK rap scene for the past few years but 2019 was their most fruitful year to date. Home Alone kicked off their run this year which was quickly followed up with September's PTSD. Now, they're capping off the year with another new project titled, Street Trauma. Although shorter than PTSD, they still come through with a tracklist of sixteen songs with no credited features.

After such a big run this year, we only anticipate them to make an even bigger wave in 2020. Check out their new project, Street Trauma below.