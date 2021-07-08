D-Block Europe & Lil Pino Team Up On "Kevin McCallister"

It feels like D-Block Europe is just waiting on the right moment to really pop out. Though they haven't left by any means, it's become evident that there's been a focus on solo endeavors. In fact, Young Adz recently made his way onto GRMDaily's "Daily Duppy" series with a solo freestyle. Thankfully, even if they're putting out music individually, they'll always come back together as D Block Europe.

Last week, the rapper came back into the fold with a brand new single with some Home Alone inspiration. Young Adz and Dirtbike LB connect on "Kevin McCallister" featuring Lil Pino. Though it has little to do with the classic holiday, the three rappers offer a glimpse into the struggle and the fame on their new single.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Rollie, AP, but that's just for the time

I'm fuckin' the bitch but she don't seem my type

Air Force white, cocaine white

Dope boy, I was juggin' with slime

