D Block Europe & Lil Baby Hit The Bando In "Nookie"

D Block Europe has made waves across the UK but they're beginning to break into the North American market. This year, they've collaborated with the likes of Styles P and even got a co-sign from Jadakiss. All they need is Sheek Louch's recognition and they got co-signs from everyone in The LOX.

Today, they continue to make major strides ahead of their new project, PTSD. With the help of Lil Baby, they came through with the new single, "Nookie." Although the two are from opposite ends of the Atlantic Ocean, they find common ground as trappers turned rappers.

This isn't the first time this year that Lil Baby's collaborated with an artist from the U.K. Eariler this year, he teamed up with fellow Quality Control signee, Stefflon Don, for "Phone Down."

Quotable Lyrics

No new friends, swear to god, I'm with the same men

Married to the street, I got a 60 on my wedding finger

Made it from the streets to the floors, I'm a game-changer

Stay from out of streets, they tryna label me a gang banger



