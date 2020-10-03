D Block Europe & Aitch Get Straight To The Point On "UFO"

D Block Europe have been moving in large strides these past few years. 2019 was a prolific year for the duo with the release of three projects, Home Alone, Street Trauma, and PTSD. Aside from Young Adz's collaborative project with Skepta and Chip, D Block Europe have kept things afloat with the release of several singles.

Teaming up with Aitch, D Block Europe dropped off their latest single, "UFO." Though little to do with extraterrestrials, the latest single is an infectious smash fitting for the radio. Young Adz and Dirtbike LB's hypnotizing auto-tuned melodies detail raunchy sexcapades and braggadocious flexes while Aitch effortless flow tackles the bass-heavy production with ease.

"UFO" came along with the announcement of D Block Europe's debut album, The Blueprint – Us Vs. Them which is due out on Oct. 9th.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

2000 for my trainers, yes, I got them from L.A

Gave my dentist eight-thousand, told him, 'Make my teeth straight'

I'm lit, I'm high

And I swear, I'll eat that pussy all night

And I brought this codeine for the vibes

I got a flight in couple hours, she said, 'One more time'

