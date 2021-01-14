D-Aye Tells His Story In "Bullets Flying" Video

HNHH PREMIERE: Alabama rapper D-Aye releases his new music video for "Bullets Flying".

We've seen some stars come out of Alabama in the last few years. NoCap, Flo Milli, Rylo Rodriguez, Clever, and others have taken over their respective lanes, and Montgomery's D-Aye is looking to join them.

His brand new music video for "Bullets Flying" is officially out now, premiered via HotNewHipHop, with D-Aye telling his story to the world. The video starts with him in the hospital, being treated for gunshot wounds. He survives the injuries and goes to hang with his crew, showing everything that led to him landing in the hospital and establishing himself as a big stepper in Montgomery.

The song is from D-Aye's recent EP Defeated Da Odds, and the video is leading us into a new album from the Island Records/Reckless Republic artist.

"The 'Bullets Flying' video was creative to me because that's how situations usually happen where I'm from in Montgomery," said D-Aye about the premiere. "So being always on alert I was able to channel some of my life experiences into this one, which adds to the authenticity. And being that I tour in a lot of smaller markets, which I love, because the love is always genuine and you really get some amazing energy from these shows. But one night in a small country town there were bullets literally flying over my head, and I knew I had to turn that into a song."

Watch the Casso-directed video above.