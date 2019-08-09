The Golden State Warriors added to the best backcourt in basketball this Summer when they worked out a deal to acquire All-Star D'Angelo Russell as part of the Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets trade.

Although some have questioned where Russell will fit in once Klay Thompson returns from injury, the 23-year old point guard will have an immediate impact as Thompson isn't expected back until after the All Star break, at the earliest. And when Klay is healthy, the Warriors will have a three-headed monster of a backcourt.

During a recent interview with HoopsHype, Russell envisioned what it will be like when the trio of All Stars are in full swing.

"I think it's like a video game. You got three guys who can shoot the three at a high clip," Russell described to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype. "I think that's really exciting for the fans. Threes are obviously worth more than twos at the end of the day, so I think it gives us an opportunity to win. I'm so excited, and I think we're going to bring a lot of excitement [to the fans]."

In speaking about the eventful off-season, Thompson recently told the LA Times' Arash Markazi:

"Everyone was trying to catch up to the Warriors the past five years, but now teams have closed the gap, if not taken that leap, so for us getting D’Angelo was huge because in my absence, he’s a proven All-Star and a 20-point guy and great play maker.”

Russell, who inked a four-year $117M deal with the Warriors, developed into an All Star last season in Brooklyn, averaging career highs across the board with 21.1 points, 7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game while leading the Nets to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.