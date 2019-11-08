D'Angelo Russell has expressed a desire to form a super team with his longtime friends Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker sometime down the line, but there are several obstacles in their way. Russell actually had an opportunity to link with KAT this past off-season, but the All-Star point guard wasn't to keen on the idea of winters in Minnesota.

According to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, Russell spoke about his decision to sign with the Warriors after the shoot around on Friday, and explained that the opportunity to go somewhere warm "played a major part" in his plan.

Says Russell, according to the Star Tribune:

“I thought the opportunity here was amazing … It was definitely something I was considering very strongly. But then when this opportunity came, the weather is way better, so that helped me.” “I did my first winter in New York and that was tough,” Russell added. “So to get the opportunity to go somewhere where it’s warm again, I think that played a major part in my plan.”

Russell, 23, ultimately inked a four-year $117M deal with the Warriors as part of the sign-and-trade than sent Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets.

He has missed Golden State's last three games with a sprained right ankle but he is expected to play tonight as the Warriors (2-6) do battle with the 5-3 Wolves. Luckily, tonight's game will be played indoors.