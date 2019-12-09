mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Czarface Unleashes "The Odd Czar Against Us" Project

Milca P.
December 08, 2019 19:33
97 Views
00
1
CoverCover

The Odd Czar Against Us
Czarface

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Czarface returns.


The Czarface trio of OGs comprised of producer 7L and emcees Inspectah Deck and Esoteric has returned to touch down with their latest The Odd Czar Against Us Album. Packaged in 12 tracks total, the project makes room for only one additional voice from featured artist Kendra Morris.'

The Odd Czar Against Us follows up on the strong of collaborative projects that the trio has released alongside the likes of DOOM and Ghostface Killah in recent times.

The Odd Czar Against Us arrives as the latest demonstration in the preservation of the boom-bap soundscapes in the digital age, strengthening hip-hop's broadening spectrum. Dig in below.

Czarface new music Mixtapes
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Czarface Unleashes "The Odd Czar Against Us" Project
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject