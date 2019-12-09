Czarface Unleashes "The Odd Czar Against Us" Project

The Czarface trio of OGs comprised of producer 7L and emcees Inspectah Deck and Esoteric has returned to touch down with their latest The Odd Czar Against Us Album. Packaged in 12 tracks total, the project makes room for only one additional voice from featured artist Kendra Morris.'

The Odd Czar Against Us follows up on the strong of collaborative projects that the trio has released alongside the likes of DOOM and Ghostface Killah in recent times.

The Odd Czar Against Us arrives as the latest demonstration in the preservation of the boom-bap soundscapes in the digital age, strengthening hip-hop's broadening spectrum. Dig in below.