Czarface & MF Doom Tapped Del The Funkee Homosapien For "Jason & The Czargonauts"

It was in 2018 when Czarface and MF DOOM connected for Czarface Meets Metal Face. DOOM has always been extremely collaborative throughout his career, despite how reclusive he comes across. Ghostface even told us in a recent interview that his collaborative effort with DOOM happened through the late rapper and producer sending him beats without actually being in the same room.

DOOM's death left many reflecting on his vast catalog over the years. On Friday, we received the first batch of posthumous verses from DOOM for his second collaborative effort with Czarface for Super What?! At 10 tracks in length, Czarface and DOOM enlist Del The Funkee Homosapien for a highlight off of the project titled, "Jason & The Czargonauts."

Check that song out below and peep the whole project here.

Quotable Lyrics

Irrelevant to tag if the swag is past-tense

And karma swing backwards and drag, you can't flinch

A thrill you deserve to feel if your ass is that dense

Like how you like them apples, confined to tin shackles