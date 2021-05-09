mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Czarface & MF Doom Tapped Del The Funkee Homosapien For "Jason & The Czargonauts"

Aron A.
May 09, 2021 11:57
79 Views
01
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Jason & The Czargonauts
Czarface & MF DOOM Feat. Del The Funky Homosapien

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Del The Funkee Homosapian joins Czarface and MF DOOM on "Super What?!"


It was in 2018 when Czarface and MF DOOM connected for Czarface Meets Metal Face. DOOM has always been extremely collaborative throughout his career, despite how reclusive he comes across. Ghostface even told us in a recent interview that his collaborative effort with DOOM happened through the late rapper and producer sending him beats without actually being in the same room. 

DOOM's death left many reflecting on his vast catalog over the years. On Friday, we received the first batch of posthumous verses from DOOM for his second collaborative effort with Czarface for Super What?! At 10 tracks in length, Czarface and DOOM enlist Del The Funkee Homosapien for a highlight off of the project titled, "Jason & The Czargonauts." 

Check that song out below and peep the whole project here. 

Quotable Lyrics
Irrelevant to tag if the swag is past-tense
And karma swing backwards and drag, you can't flinch
A thrill you deserve to feel if your ass is that dense
Like how you like them apples, confined to tin shackles

Czarface & MF DOOM
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  79
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Czarface & MF DOOM Del The Funky Homosapien
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Czarface & MF Doom Tapped Del The Funkee Homosapien For "Jason & The Czargonauts"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject