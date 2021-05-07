Czarface & MF DOOM Drop New Album "Super What?"

CZARFACE (7L & Esoteric) and MF DOOM have returned with a concentrated dose of new music, surprising the masses with a new album called Super What? Originally recorded in April of 2020, Esoteric opened up about the project during a reveal announcement on Instagram. "I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM," he states. "He was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary."

As the first posthumous project from the late MF DOOM, Super What? already feels like it holds a special significance. Of course, it doesn't hurt that the album is incredibly produced from start to finish, an immersive and delightfully underground body of work featuring impeccable lyricism from all contributing parties.

As expected given the artwork, there's an undercurrent of geek-friendly themes and imagery throughout, exemplified in titles like "Mando Calrissian," "This Is Canon Now," and "Jason & The Czargonauts." Insofar as the bars go, Deck, Esoteric, and DOOM keep the standard elevated, lining up punchlines incorporating everything from Game Of Thrones to AEW to Bojack Horseman. It's certainly welcome to hear the triumphant return of the Vaudeville Villain in what may very well be among his final recorded material, giving Super What? an added significance.

Should you appreciate the underground aesthetic -- best summarized for beginners as raw-sample-based production and dense penmanship -- Czarface & MF DOOM's latest crossover special is essential listening. Be sure to sound off with your favorite songs in the comments below. Rest in peace MF DOOM.