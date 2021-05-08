Czarface & MF DOOM Colide In An Intergalactic Realm On "Mando Calrissian"

The iconic duo that is Czarface, consisting of Inspectah Deck, 7L & Estoric, have continuously brought us new projects since 2013 including several collaborative efforts. In 2018, they released Czarface Meets Metal Face alongside the late MF DOOM that became an instant cult classic. A body of work among some of underground hip-hop's most revered MCs drew demand for a sequel which has been in the works for a while.

On Friday, Czarface shared Super What?, their second collaborative effort with MF Doom that was expected to drop prior to the pandemic last year. Sci-Fi references are scattered throughout the project like on "Mando Calrissian," an ode to Star Wars that opens up with a reference to Mandalorian. Deck, Historic, and DOOM drop bars drawing parallels between street activity and the world of CZARFORCE over spacey production.

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Y'all use keys, I use a pen to make a van go

Y'all new low, selling fifty dollar features

My new low, white and blue to match my sneakers

I get loose, word on my name like Shih-Tzus

