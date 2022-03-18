Cypress Hill Unveil New Studio Album "Back In Black"

Cypress Hill is still going strong, nearly 30 years after they put stoner raps at the forefront of the culture. The California group returned today with their 10th studio album, Back In Black. Led by previously released singles like "Open Ya Mind" and "Bye Bye" ft. Dizzy Wright, the 10-song project is entirely produced by Detroit's Black Milk, whose crispy mesmerizing production meets Cypress Hill's refined funky flows.

“If you're making music, you don't just want to make one song,” B-Real said of the project in a statement. “You want to make an album to show people like your skillset, your versatility, and to capture their minds. You can do that with one song, but an album is a journey. You have to take the trip. We were always fond of taking people on a journey, the rollercoaster ride, if you will, and you can only do that with an album.”

