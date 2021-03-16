Cypress Hill Link With Black Milk For "Champion Sound"

The legendary Cypress Hill has come through with a new single, linking up with Detroit producer Black Milk for "Champion Sound." With the track arriving as part of the upcoming RBI Baseball 21 soundtrack, a video game that hits consoles and PC today, it doesn't necessarily signal a forthcoming release from the west coast collective. Yet Cypress Hill previously teased that their upcoming album would be produced in its entirety by Black Milk, so perhaps we're looking at an early glimpse.

Milk's sonic fingerprints are all over this one, as dusty samples combine with crisp drum and a groovy bassline. Though their previous effort Elephants On Acid found Cypress Hill exploring a more experimental sound, this track finds them employing a more straightforward approach -- which is to say, Sen Dog and B-Real spitting bars over a grimy instrumental. "It ain't a riddle, we never play in the middle," spits B, catching a slick pocket. "We spin it, you feel a little / Hesitation, you're so riddled."

Check out "Champion Sound" now, and sound off if you're excited to see what Cypress Hill and Black Milk have been cooking up these past few years.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And you could never stop runnin'

When you see me pop

When you could predict the outcome

Hands raised, I'm the champion

It ain't a riddle, we never play in the middle