Cypress Hill Enlist Dizzy Wright For "Bye Bye"

Cypress Hill are still delivering quality music, and this spring, they'll be sliding through with a brand new album. The group announced their forthcoming album, Back In Black this week along with the release of the Dizzy Wright-assisted single, "Bye Bye," their follow-up to "Open Ya Mind" and "Champion Sound."

"In Cypress Hill tradition, we always try to make a dark song," Cypress Hill's B Real said in a statement. "It’s what we’ve been known for, especially on our first three albums. This song is a statement. In a roundabout way, we spoke to the politics of today. Being lulled into this dreamworld by the government. Trying to blind us from the separation that they created, to put us to sleep while they do whatever they want."

Back In Black drops on March 18th.

Quotable Lyrics

Man this shit is so fucking menacing

What the world needs

Maybe we feed them the truth

Lead ‘em into the boot

Kicking this shit for the youth

