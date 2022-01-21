mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cypress Hill Enlist Dizzy Wright For "Bye Bye"

Aron A.
January 21, 2022
Bye Bye
Cypress Hill Feat. Dizzy Wright

Cypress Hill share "Bye Bye" ft. Dizzy Wright and announce their new album, "BACK IN BLACK."


Cypress Hill are still delivering quality music, and this spring, they'll be sliding through with a brand new album. The group announced their forthcoming album, Back In Black this week along with the release of the Dizzy Wright-assisted single, "Bye Bye," their follow-up to "Open Ya Mind" and "Champion Sound."

"In Cypress Hill tradition, we always try to make a dark song," Cypress Hill's B Real said in a statement. "It’s what we’ve been known for, especially on our first three albums. This song is a statement. In a roundabout way, we spoke to the politics of today. Being lulled into this dreamworld by the government. Trying to blind us from the separation that they created, to put us to sleep while they do whatever they want."

Back In Black drops on March 18th.

Quotable Lyrics
Man this shit is so fucking menacing
What the world needs
Maybe we feed them the truth
Lead ‘em into the boot
Kicking this shit for the youth

