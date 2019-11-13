After spending 15 years in prison, Cyntoia Brown is making the most of her freedom. As a sex-trafficked teen, Cyntoia was prostituted on the streets until one day she murdered a man named Johnny Michael Allen who allegedly solicited her for sex. Cyntoia claimed that she fered for her life during the encounter fo she killed Allen in self-defense. A jury thought otherwise and Cyntonia was sentenced to life in prison. She married former Pretty Rickey singer Jamie Long while she was behind bars and since her release, she's penned a memoir titled Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System.

Her relationship with Long has caused quite the stir with the public, especially after Long's ex-wife, Pam Long from the 1990s R&B group Total, came forward with accusations of abuse. Pam has also stated that her ex is using Cyntoia, calling him a "manipulator," adding "May the Lord God protect her and her money."

A person recently commented on one of Cyntoia's Instagram photos and echoed Pam's sentiments by writing that her husband was only around for fame. "Just watch," the person said. Cyntoia responded to the person by coming to Long's defense. "If you are here to disrespect my Husband, then you are disrespecting me as well," she wrote. "Jaime is an incredible man and my BEST FRIEND and I've spent the past three years of my life with him as my rock."

Cyntoia added, "When you see him at my side, it's because he's supporting his wife—as a real man is supposed to." She concluded her message by stating that anyone who has taken issue with their marriage can "kindly see your way out of my comments." Read her reply in its entirety below.