The women of the Real Housewives of Atlanta know how to capture the attention of the masses. Most of the time their antics are on full display over petty arguments, relationship failures, or court cases. This time around, Cynthia Bailey reeled in the focus of her millions of followers after she posed in a number of gowns alongside fiancé Mike Hill.

When the photos first began circulating, many people speculated that the two reality stars were tying the knot. However, Cynthia revealed on Instagram that they planned on exchanging vows on October 10, 2020. The couple was recently shooting for their feature for Sophisticated Weddings but they're looking forward to sharing their big day with the world.

“Not to worry, this was merely a photoshoot in preparation for their big day!” Nick Roses, Cynthia's agent told PEOPLE. “Cynthia looked lovely today! Be sure to check out [the magazine] for Mike and Cynthia’s full photoshoot, coming soon.” Cynthia's previous relationship include former NBA star Jayson Williams and hip hop mogul Russell Simmons (both of whom she reportedly turned down engagements), actor Leon Robinson (they share a daughter, Noelle), Peter Thomas (her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star; their wedding was aired in Season Three), Will Jones (they debuted their brief relationship on RHOA), and now Mike Hill. Check out a few photos from the couple's Sophisticated Weddings feature below.