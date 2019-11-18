CYN's Niko Brim Shares "Feds Watching"

CYN founding member Niko Brim has returned to offer up a new solo track. The Mount Vernon-bred emcee touches down with "Feds Watching," a hook-driven ode to creeping.

“It’s about the girl being so bad, it’s dangerous,” Niko tells VIBE. “Also, you never know who’s watching and plotting on you. It's also about sticking with somebody even when things aren’t going the best.”

He adds: "This was one of my favorite cook ups. That night I did 4 or five records and I knew this one was a standout. It's a good feeling but it's really about a girl being so pretty that she makes things hard for you. It's a rough spot to be in you know? Do you stand ten toes or let her be? Either way, I can't leave her alone."

Quotable Lyrics

Please don't bring your man with you

I can't pop no Xans

Know we playin 'round

But he won't do that shit again with you