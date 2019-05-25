As Joe Budden enjoys his single-life diet, his former fiance Cyn Santana has been enjoying the freedoms and joys of her new lifestyle as well. With Joe out of the picture (pun intended), the reality television star recently commented on the level of male attention she was getting. Indeed, Sanatana admitted to growing tired of the endless male attention since her split from Joe. And now, the starlet was spotted out and about with some friends for a bit of debauchery. In the video shared by BallertAlert, we spot Cyn offering a quick twerk session to the camera. Moreover, the caption "Sis. Don't let no one have you fucked up not even ya damn self!!!!" Okay, Cyn. We see you.

Whether or not the mother of one is tossing subliminals is a matter yet to be determined. Nevertheless, Cyn moving on with her life is expected and even more so considering Joe was spotted with a model amidst the breakup rumours. Thus far, all we have gotten are cryptic messages when it comes to the couple's relationship status. Yet, their individual behaviors only hint at a break-up. Their split might be timely with summer being around the corner. And this video only proves that Cyn Santana is ready to enjoy it in full.