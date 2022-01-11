In this season of Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion, there have been quite a few behind-the-scenes revelations that have been revealed. Millions have tuned in to watch several of the franchise's longstanding hit shows, and as they gathered together for a reunion trip to mend fences and put the past behind them, secrets have been unveiled.

On Love & Hip Hop New York years ago, one of the storylines centered around Cyn, Joe Budden's ex-fiancée and the mother to his son, exploring her music career by working with fellow cast member Cisco Rosado.

In the series, Cyn wanted to record a song in tribute to her late brother, Joel, who took his own life the year prior. It was an emotional storyline for fans that highlighted the recovery that loved ones endure following a suicide, but Cyn now reveals that Cisco refused to release the track after she rejected his romantic advances.

"Long story short, we do the song, and he sits me down one day, he says, 'You know, I think I love you,'" Cyn shared. "I said to him, 'Listen, I wanna just stick to business.' He gets mad. Takes the song." While filming Family Reunion, it seemed that Cisco wanted to revisit that memory with Cyn and she didn't feel like speaking with him.

"He's trying to have that conversation last night! It's not the time or place, man," she added. "I'm 'bout to walk away, he goes, 'Yo, why is you doin' this,' he's like, 'You're up and down with homeboy.'" Cyn has also been flirting with Keyshia Cole's ex-husband Daniel "Boobie" Gibson, and Cisco allegedly questioned her about that, as well.

Check out the clip of Cyn telling the rest of the cast her history with Cisco below.