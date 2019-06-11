Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are in the middle of a very ugly break-up. The Love & Hip-Hop couple announced that they were going their separate ways a few weeks ago, with Joe telling one of his audiences that his fiancée had moved out of their family house and wasn't answering his calls. It's still unclear what happened that led to their split but both sides have been petty since parting ways. Cyn Santana continues to leave reminders that she's now a single woman and Budden is just enjoying his new diet now that he doesn't need to worry about looking good for his future wife. Santana may have just upped the ante by sending subs at her former fiancé, using Jay-Z lyrics to speak her case.



Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

The entertainer tweeted a line from Hov's "Family Feud" and many are perceiving it to be a dig at Joe Budden. "A man that don’t take care of his family can’t be rich," wrote Cyn a few days ago. Could Budden have gone ghost on Lexington, the child he has with Cyn Santana? Again, that's what some fans are assuming after reading this tweet. If Cyn didn't personally connect with the lyric, she wouldn't have tweeted it so they may have a point.

What do you make of this? Do you think it's about Joe or nah?