Cyn Santana Is Ethereal On "Redirected Energy" EP

Proving that she's more than just a reality star, Cyn Santana has delivered her nine-track EP, Redirected Energy. October 20 is Cyn's 28th birthday, and to help celebrate yet another trip around the sun, the Love & Hip Hop star shared her bilingual R&B offering. Each track tells its own story and like many other artists in this genre, Cyn pours her heart out about love acquired and lost.

We can only suspect that a few of these tracks were inspired by Cyn's ex-fiancé and Love & Hip Hop co-star Joe Budden, but we'll let you take a listen and judge for yourself. Redirected Energy doesn't host any features and Cyn Satana does an impressive job holding things down on her own. We'll have to wait and hear more from Cyn about her continued music aspirations, but in the meantime, stream Redirected Energy and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Redirected Energy

2. Say Less

3. Love Me Better

4. You Remember

5. No Question

6. Don't Make Me

7. Real Life

8. W.Y.T.

9. Curtains Closed