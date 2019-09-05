Cyn Santana Drops Rump-Shaking Music Video For "Real Life"

Is it a bop or nah?

Back in June, Cyn Santana kicked off her Hot Girl Summer by releasing her single "Real Life." The reality star has been talking about breaking into the music business as an artist for quite some time and it looks as if it's all taking shape now. As she avoids the headlines that feature rumors about her former relationship with ex-fiancé Joe Budden, Cyn has recently dropped the visual for "Real Life" where she grabs her girlfriends for a night on the town.

The video opens with Cyn getting her hair done in a salon as her friends sit around and ask about how she's feeling following her breakup. She says she's doing just fine before she sings and raps about her independence. There's plenty of partying and twerking going on as she lets the world know that she's not worried about the skeletons of relationships past and is moving on with her life. Check it out and let us know if you think she has what it takes to make it in the music biz.