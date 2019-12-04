Three years ago Cyn Santana was a guest on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast and the Love & Hip Hop star made some controversial comments that she got dragged for. "Black guys cater to us Spanish girls," she told Angela before deading her whole statement aware of the trouble she could get into. Now years later, Cyn has sent out an apology during her visit to The Real regarding her past remarks.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

“I think what happened was, we were talking about our experiences with men and different men, races, and ethnicities and comparing our experiences,” Cyn explained to the hosts. “I think what happened was I poorly articulated myself and I irresponsibly repeated something that I heard my entire life."

She added: “This is a tough moment for me. I feel like I poorly articulated myself and I irresponsibly repeated something that I heard throughout my teenage years which was, the whole, oh, black men love Spanish women, or Latinos, you know." Cyn continued to detail how people took her statement the wrong way, assuring the audience it was not what she meant.

Watch her full explanation below and let us know what you think.