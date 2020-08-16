Astroworld may have been one of Travis Scott's most lyrically potent projects to date, but just like his mentor Kanye West, it's no secret that he enlists many songwriters and producers to help bring his vision to life on every project. 2018's Astroworld had a slew of collaborators from major names like Drake and The Weeknd to up-and-coming talent, and everything in between.



CyHi The Prynce's name is scattered across the tracklist for Astroworld. At the wee hours of the morning, alleged reference tracks "SICKO MODE" and "COFFEE BEAN" including CyHi The Prynce's vocals surfaced on social media this morning, per HHNM. CyHi does, however, have writing credits on four songs off of Astroworld including the previously mentioned singles, along with "STARGAZING" and "5% TINT."

It's been nearly three years since CyHi The Prynce released No Dope On Sundays but in the year that followed, he amassed some major writing credits. Not only on Astroworld but also on Kanye West's ye. CyHi's pen has been one of the strongest out of the G.O.O.D Music camp and it's been proven on his solo work as well as his collaborative efforts, as we can see.

We can't post the alleged reference tracks on here due to copyright issues but it shouldn't be too hard to find.

