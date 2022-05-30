Joe Budden just can't catch a break these days. The rapper-turned-podcast host has found himself in a new controversy every week, though it's becoming more common that it's not always his doing.



This week, the rapper caught smoke from CyHi The Prynce, who recently announced that he has a new album on the way. CyHi recently appeared on Sway's show where he came through with a few bars. This time, CyHi tackled Nas' Stillmatic cut "You're Da Man" where he flexed his lyrical prowess. However, Joe Budden ended up catching a stray at some point. It wasn't necessarily a scathing diss or anything along those lines. CyHi largely pushes back against Budden's negativity.

"Joe Budden, why you got so much hate in your heart?/ You gon' fuck around and make hatin' an art/ I don't see much time I could waste on that mark/ And please say the remarks," CyHi raps.

Joe Budden might be living his best life on vacation but he still managed to catch wind of CyHi's comments during his freestyle, and it seems that even he was taken aback by them. The podcaster took to Twitter where he shared a brief response while reminding his fans that he's currently soaking up the sun on vacay. "Why is Cyhi doing that to my name while I’m on vacation? That’s not nice," he wrote.

It might seem like there's tension between the two but it could very well be another attempt by CyHi The Prynce to get Joe Budden out of retirement. While Joe Budden has previously hinted that he would at going bar-for-bar with CyHi The Prynce, there hasn't been any update on the $500K rap battle.