CyHi The Prynce may have been inactive for a minute, but it would appear that the esteemed lyricist has simply been biding his time. That, and securing the bag for his in-demand ghostwriting skills, the likes of which has blessed both Travis Scott and Kanye West of late. And while it's been a few years since he dropped off No Dope On Sundays, a recent post has since sparked anticipation for a follow-up album, seemingly titled Free CyHi.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, CyHi's Barcode page uploaded a pair of visual teasers, one of which being a possible album cut called "Barcode." Coming complete with some visuals honoring the Free CyHi theme, the track finds the rapper spitting bars over an understated and soulful instrumental. "Excuse me I just had a moment," he spits. "The acts were heroic but them cats were bogus / they always try to rap but they lack the focus / cause back in the trap we had the Mary Poppins, super cal will frag you if you ever try to kick the dough shit."

At the end of the clip, a release date of November 4th flashes across the screen, indicating that we'll be hearing much more from The Prynce within the coming weeks. Given that it's been a minute since we've heard from CyHi, anticipation stands at an all-time high -- even if his rollout so far has been relatively low-key, you've gotta respect the innovation. Check back at the beginning of November for Free CyHi to land in full.