While Kodak Black has gotten caught up in his share on controversies over the years, there will always be those who have time to commend the 25-year-old for what he brings to the rap genre. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, CyHi The Prynce revealed what it is about Yak that he loves, praising him in particular for his genuine energy.

"When you hear a genuine rapper... because you hear dudes that brag about their street life, but by the next line, they don't give you that perspective of, 'Why I had to...'" he began.

Image via HNHH

"He gave you the reason why he is the way he is. Versus most artists just tell you, 'This is how I am. This is what I'm giving you, period.' You know what I mean? So I think the perspective, the Gemini, the battle between himself is what's special to me when he raps, for sure."

The Prynce went on to explain that he first became a fan of the Florida natives back in 2016, as his rise to fame was just beginning ahead of the arrival of Cy's No Dope On Sundays album the next year.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 37-year-old explained his rap name, broke down how he manifested working with Akon, Kanye West, and JAY-Z, the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album, and more – check it all out in the video below (skip to 32 minutes if you want to hear about Kodak Black), and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]