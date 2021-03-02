CyHi The Prynce has been having a tough year, having recently been on the receiving end of an alarming drive-by shooting. Luckily, he was largely unharmed, though clearly shaken by the incident. Now, CyHi has returned to Instagram with a more uplifting post, albeit one that doesn't quite answer the questions his fans have been wondering of late. Mainly, what's to come of his follow-up to 2017's No Dope On Sundays.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

"Since my journey started in music, I have always been considered one of the best rappers in the world but a lot of times where I’m from (Atlanta, GA) or who I have been signed to in the past hinders me from getting the opportunity I deserve!!!" begins CyHi, in a lengthy update on his current musical situation. "I don’t complain or throw my partners under the bus, I just try to work through it but now that I’m a “FREE AGENT” I feel like I’m at this crossroads: “do I still even want to do this?” due to the lack of support I get from the people around me."

"Since my recent incident, I have had time to reflect," he admits. "I contemplated retiring from rap and just being a songwriter, but the overwhelming support from the fans makes me feel that people still would like to hear my music so I’m writing this letter to the Music Industry: if you’re interested in one of the best hip-hop/rap musicians in the world, please feel free to reach out via DM - thanks and luv. FYI: I have 3 albums ready to go with features from Travis Scott, Kanye West, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Pink Sweats, Mozzy, Jack Harlow, Ty Dolla, Cordae and more."

He also provides a simpler variation of his message, chalking it up with a succinct and effective sales pitch. "I am sitting on one of the greatest albums ever recorded in rap/music history and I'm looking for a label to partner with to help me put it out the proper way!" he writes. From the sound of some of the features he's got lined up, including several of his former G.O.O.D Music partners, prospective labels would be wise to, at the very least, consider CyHi's offer. Especially if his project has the added benefit of being "one of the greatest albums ever recorded in rap/music history."

Check out his message below.