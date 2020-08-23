Somehow, the incident between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion has turned against the "WAP" rapper, in a way at least. As support flooded the timeline for Megan Thee Stallion, several others have found some sort of way to criticize Meg. Many accused her of snitching, even though a week prior those same people were running with the assumption that he did it anyway.

Unfortunately, it seems another person who has chimed in with another terrible take is CyHi The Prynce. Just a week removed from being championed for his incredible penmanship, he added his two cents on the online conversation surrounding Meg's recent admission that Tory Lanez shot her. After a woman's tweet, that didn't even mention CyHi, that spoke on Megan Thee Stallion and Tory's situation went viral, the G.O.O.D Music rapper suggested that Meg should've done a background check on Tory before dating. "She know who she was dating and his track record and she decided to bypass that," he wrote.

And while he added that women can also be abusive, he pretty much broke down how his proposed "back ground check" would work.

"-Back Ground Check -Meet his parents and friends- date him for longer than a year before committing- pay attention to the words he uses- how he holds is silverware to see if his parents were active in his life- does he drink alcohol or do other drugs I mean I can keep going," he tweeted.

He continued to combat Twitter users who essentially told him he was out of pocket for what he was saying. He even said that the overwhelming response was "blamer blaming" as he was accused of victim-blaming. After another person said they wished he kept the same energy for his friends that are abusers, the rapper simply denied associating himself with those types of people. Check out some of the tweets below.