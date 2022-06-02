mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CyHi The Prynce Drops Bars Over 42 Dugg's "Maybach" & Jeezy's "Go Crazy"

Aron A.
June 02, 2022 11:29
389 Views
130
1
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

LA Leakers Freestyle #144
CyHi The Prynce

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (5)
Rate
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

CyHi The Prynce delivers bars for LA Leakers Freestyle #144.


It's been nearly five years since CyHi The Prynce released his official debut album, No Dope On Sundays. However, the G.O.O.D Music artist is now gearing up for his official return to the limelight. He announced his new album The Story Of EGOT last month and is on pace to dropping the album this summer as promised.

In recent times, he's delivered a handful of new freestyles, including one where he threw shade at Joe Budden. He also joined LA Leakers for Freestyle #144 where he laid bars down over 42 Dugg's "Maybach" and Jeezy's "Go Crazy." As you could expect, didn't hold back. He takes on Dugg's hit record with ease before declaring that he's "everyone's co-writer" on Jeezy's hit record.

His recent freestyle showcases what to expect from his forthcoming project, The Story Of EGOT. Check the freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics
Former coke driver, Ferragamo coat buyer
Who you know flyer? Steffo Richie bow tie, ah
Let me run a joke by you
Every rapper was richer before rap but I was broke prior
You was never in the trap with the toast buyer
Broke the microwave so we hit it with the blow dryer

CyHi The Prynce
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS CyHi The Prynce Drops Bars Over 42 Dugg's "Maybach" & Jeezy's "Go Crazy"
130
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject