CyHi The Prynce Drops Bars Over 42 Dugg's "Maybach" & Jeezy's "Go Crazy"

It's been nearly five years since CyHi The Prynce released his official debut album, No Dope On Sundays. However, the G.O.O.D Music artist is now gearing up for his official return to the limelight. He announced his new album The Story Of EGOT last month and is on pace to dropping the album this summer as promised.

In recent times, he's delivered a handful of new freestyles, including one where he threw shade at Joe Budden. He also joined LA Leakers for Freestyle #144 where he laid bars down over 42 Dugg's "Maybach" and Jeezy's "Go Crazy." As you could expect, didn't hold back. He takes on Dugg's hit record with ease before declaring that he's "everyone's co-writer" on Jeezy's hit record.

His recent freestyle showcases what to expect from his forthcoming project, The Story Of EGOT. Check the freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

Former coke driver, Ferragamo coat buyer

Who you know flyer? Steffo Richie bow tie, ah

Let me run a joke by you

Every rapper was richer before rap but I was broke prior

You was never in the trap with the toast buyer

Broke the microwave so we hit it with the blow dryer