Kanye West and Drake were in the midst of a pretty ugly beef back in September of last year. In fact, it even led to the leaking of Ye's track "Life Of The Party" with Andre 3000. As many of you remember, it was actually Drake who leaked the song as he wanted to show that Ye was taking pot shots at him.

At one point in the song, Ye even made mention of CyHi The Prynce's contributions to the song "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott and Drizzy. “CyHi told me to my face that ‘Sicko Mode’ was his biggest song,” Ye rapped on the leaked version. “Well go’n ’cause Donda was the best ghostwriter I ever had.”

Recently, CyHi got to sit down with HipHopDX, where he was asked about the leaked line and whether or not he felt a certain type of way about it. That's when he decided to break down the context of the writing process of that song, and how Drake wasn't actually a feature on it when he gave Travis some bars.

“Rap is his personal diary,” CyHi explained in regards to Kanye. “So however he interpreted it, that’s how he interpreted it. We were just in the room strategically talking about how we were gonna put out songs. I was just giving people my perspective of like, ‘Yo, I’ve had this feeling on certain records before, i.e. ‘Sicko Mode,'” and it went crazy. But you know how it is, they have friendly competition, so he was probably like, ‘Nah, this is the biggest!' “I guess when I wrote it, it made Drake get on the song. But like I said, those guys man, they’re all extremely talented. When people say, ‘Are you a ghostwriter?’ – it’s not like I’m writing a song for someone who doesn’t know how to do it themselves. They’re telling you like, ‘Yo, I wanna say this, I want the cadence to go like this, I wanna do this.’ And in Travis’ defense, he had just had mouth surgery that day. So we were actually there kind of writing it together and I would just lay it for him so he could hear it.”

Needless to say, CyHi has no hard feelings about being namedropped in such a way. Besides, the official version does not contain the "Sicko Mode" line, and at this point, Ye and Drake have squashed the beef.

Either way, it all makes for a great story.

[Via]