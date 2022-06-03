CyHi The Prynce & Jacquees Team Up On "Tears"

CyHi The Prynce is revving up for his forthcoming album, The Story Of EGOT. The project will mark his first album in five years following the release of No Dope On Sundays.

After a week of delivering new freestyles, the rapper came through with a little taste of what's to come with the release of EGOT The EP. The project includes four new tracks including the Jacquees-assisted, "Tears." Bongo ByTheWay, Go Grizzly, Slim Wav, Tane Runo, and dsclusive share production credits on the record while Jacquees' pain-filled vocals reflect on losses and hurt. Meanwhile, CyHi provides an incredibly honest moment on the project.

Quotable Lyrics

Back in 2002, I was workin' with a vacuum seal

Smoke from the crack fumes and I don't even know what to do with the bathroom mirror

Used to get picked on 'cause I never had new gear

N***as gon' hate so I can't take that too serious

