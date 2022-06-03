mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CyHi The Prynce & Jacquees Team Up On "Tears"

Aron A.
June 03, 2022 10:29
Tears
CyHi The Prynce Feat. Jacquees

CyHi The Prynce and Jacquees join forces on "EGOT The EP."


CyHi The Prynce is revving up for his forthcoming album, The Story Of EGOT. The project will mark his first album in five years following the release of No Dope On Sundays

After a week of delivering new freestyles, the rapper came through with a little taste of what's to come with the release of EGOT The EP. The project includes four new tracks including the Jacquees-assisted, "Tears." Bongo ByTheWay, Go Grizzly, Slim Wav, Tane Runo, and dsclusive share production credits on the record while Jacquees' pain-filled vocals reflect on losses and hurt. Meanwhile, CyHi provides an incredibly honest moment on the project.

Quotable Lyrics
Back in 2002, I was workin' with a vacuum seal
Smoke from the crack fumes and I don't even know what to do with the bathroom mirror
Used to get picked on 'cause I never had new gear
N***as gon' hate so I can't take that too serious

CyHi The Prynce Jacquees
