We're slowly approaching the five-year anniversary of CyHi Tha Prynce's debut album, No Dope On Sundays. The major label release marked his first formal studio album after a series of incredible mixtapes. He's left his fingerprints on countless records since then, including Travis Scott's "SICKO MODE," which topped the charts in 2018. However, fans have remained eager to hear what he's been cooking up for his solo ventures.



Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

It appears that the wait will soon be over. The G.O.O.D Music rapper revealed that his forthcoming album, The Story Of EGOT, will be dropping in the coming months. He shared a message to his fans on Twitter announcing the project, revealing that "The God Of Rap Is Back." The post indicates that he's out of the major label deal and partnered with Empire. Described as a "theatrical debut," the rapper said that we should expect the project this summer.

"I want to thank all my fans & supporters for their patience. I’ve endured a lot throughout my life and career, and due to the on-going encouragement I’ve received from everyone, I’ve decided to release my sophomore album ‘The Story Of EGOT’ this summer. Click the link in my bio to sign up so you don’t miss it," he wrote. "I want to say thank you to @empire for their partnership and belief in my vision. So just sit back, grab your popcorn and enjoy!!"

Check out the post below and sound off with your thoughts. Who do you want to hear CyHi collaborate with on The Story Of EGOT?