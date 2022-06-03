CyHi Shares Four-Track Project "EGOT The EP" Ft. Jacquees & Big Bank

It was just about three weeks ago when CyHi wrote on Instagram: "New Deal, New Album, New House, New Whips, New Jewelry, and oh yeah... New Smile." With all of that "new" energy, it was just about time for the applauded emcee to make his return, and on Friday (June 3), CyHi delivered his four-track stunner, EGOT the EP. His sophomore album, The Story of EGOT, was teased last month as CyHi penned a message to those who have stood by his side throughout the development of his career.

"I want to thank all my fans & supporters for their patience. I’ve endured a lot throughout my life and career, and due to the on-going encouragement I’ve received from everyone, I’ve decided to release my sophomore album ‘The Story Of EGOT’ this summer. Click the link in my bio to sign up so you don’t miss it," he wrote. "I want to say thank you to @empire for their partnership and belief in my vision. So just sit back, grab your popcorn and enjoy!!"

EGOT the EP features two looks from Jacquees and Big Bank. Stream the EP and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Extra

2. Help Me God

3. Slide ft. Big Bank

4. Tears with Jacquees