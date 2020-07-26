Pawel Sasko, CD Projekt Red's quest designer for Cyberpunk 2077, says the game will not make any story changes to tackle the politics of the Black Lives Matter movement and racial justice protests of 2020.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

"The important point is that we already have a recorded game at this stage, actually for a long time," Sasko told Polish publication Spider's Web. "This is the last stage in which we do not change anything in the story we are telling, add nothing, or remove anything. These events, as you noticed yourself, took place very recently."

While Sasko says nothing will be added as a response to the recent world-wide protests, he did hint that content that was already written into the game will touch on racism, police brutality, and inequality.

"The second point is, for us, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher are games that show our philosophy as a studio. The game we are working on is an entertainment medium to a large extent, but for us, it is also an art - a work that shows our vision. It is difficult for me to imagine the events that would have to happen for us to suddenly find that we are changing or moving something in order not to touch any specific elements. Anyway, I think you saw elements in the game that touch it, so you could find out for yourself. For me, the most important thing is that our game is not a political statement, a political thesis.

"As a studio, we are such an amalgam of different people who have different approaches to political, religious, spiritual, and internal life, also when it comes to sexual orientations or political sympathies. As a studio, we always try to cultivate openness and approach it in such a way that everyone can have a say and that each of these shades can be represented, as long as it is, of course, within the law and reason - so that each player can find here something for everyone and find answers to your own questions."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2020.

