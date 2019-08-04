CW just announced it would be cutting out a few of its long-running series recently and it appears The 100 will be apart of the series to go. The creator behind the show, Jason Rothenberg, confirmed the news this Sunday by informing that the show's seventh season will be the last. In a tweet, Rothenberg shared: "With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!"

The season's renewal was announced a few months ago in April. The CW network also shared it would be ending series iZombie, Jane The Virgin as well as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Arrow and Supernatural are also scheduled to end in the 2019 to 2020 period. Other television shows will be making their way to the CW and of these, we include All American, In The Dark, Roswell and New Mexico. Hence, CW may be cleaning house, but it does not mean they have something right up their sleeves for its viewership. In the meantime, we can only bid farewell to the long-running series.

