Travis Scott has been one of the biggest names in music over the past couple of years and the same can be said about La Flame's foray into the world of sneakers. Scott burst onto the scene with customizable Nike Air Force 1 and then followed that up with the "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 4. Back in May of this year, Scott dropped what could be sneaker of the year with the Air Jordan 1 High OG TS. With this sneaker on the market, there is no surprise that customizers have started to develop their own takes on the shoe.

Sneaker customizer @mache275 and @beat2heatrestorations teamed up recently to put together this impressive looking Air Jordan 3 which bears the same traits as the aforementioned Jordan 1. The upper has white leather, while brown print is found on the toe box and the back heel. As you would expect, the signature backward black Nike swoosh is placed on the side. Finally, Cactus Jack and Nike Air branding are put on the back heel tab as a means to complete the theme of the shoe.

While these aren't exactly for sale, these shoes beg the question: would you want to cop these?