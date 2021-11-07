Curtis Roach Spreads A Little Love With “The Joy Tape”

With his new album, The Joy Tape, Curtis Roach is spreading a little love to listeners. The 10-track release includes features from the Detroit Youth Choir, Whyandotte, Chuck Inglish, Kynzi, Tally Schwenk, and Jamila Woods, and is exactly what you need to boost your mood this month.

The project initially dropped on November 4th, followed by an Instagram post from Roach thanking everyone who was involved in the album making process, from his girlfriend, who helped craft the name, to his dad, who is watching over him from above while he creates greatness.

“Most importantly, thank YOU! To everyone who has been supportive and rocking with me through this journey. I know some of y’all been waiting for this for a long time and I hope this was worth the wait. JOY TAPE OUT NOW ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS,” the “Bored In The House” hitmaker concluded his sentimental upload.

Back in 2019, Roach shared his debut project, “Lellow,” which saw seven tracks and just one feature from Nolan The Ninja. In the years since he’s obviously grown a lot as an artist, honing in on his talents and now, spreading Joy to the rest of the world.

What’s your favourite song on The Joy Tape? Let us know below.

Tracklist:

1. Joy (Intro) (feat. Detroit Youth Choir)

2. Stimmy

3. Comma$ (feat. Whyandotte)

4. Stressed Out

5. U Thot (feat. Chuck Inglish)

6. Beach Bum (Interlude)

7. Rose Tea (feat. Kynzi)

8. What We Doing

9. March 4th (feat. Tally Schwenk)

10. Joy (Outro) (feat. Jamila Woods)