Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver, & Young Roddy Drop "Plan Of Attack" Visual

The Jet Life trio is gearing up for a new record and tour this year.

You don't have to worry about keeping up with the Joneses when you are the Joneses. Rap trifecta Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver, and Young Roddy released their single "Plan of Attack" back in January, and just in time for the summer, they dropped the accompanying visual. The trio—along with several bikini-clad lady friends—take over a landing strip tarmac with a few luxury whips and a private jet. Inside the PJ there are stacks of cash, liquor, champagne, fresh fruit, and all the other goodies anyone would want, or need, to have a good time in the sky.

With the release of the GT Films-directed music video comes confirmation that the Jet Life members are planning a Plan of Attack album, reportedly released on Babygrande Records, as well as a nationwide tour coming this Fall. Curren$y is quickly vying for the spot as one of the hardest working rappers in the game as earlier this year he and Wiz Khalifareleased their joint album 2009 and just last month he dropped off his Gran Turismo collaborative effort with Statik Selektah.