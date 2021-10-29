Curren$y Teams Up With Harry Fraud For "Regatta"

New Orleans rapper Curren$y has always been lauded for his prolific work ethic.

In an era when new rappers are expected to drop at least once a year, the 40-year-old rap game veteran blows a lot of the newer generation out of the water. Just this year, Curren$y has dropped numerous projects, including his most recent effort, Regatta, an eight-track collaboration with Brooklyn, NY producer Harry Fraud.

Back in September, the "Jet Life" rapper announced he was in the midst of a seven mixtape run that would conclude by 2021. Releasing Highest In Charge on August 27, Matching Rolexes on September 17, Still Stoned On Ocean on October 8 and Regatta today, on October 29, Curren$y has dropped four times in just over two months, and this new Harry Fraud project might be his best effort.

Regatta's production, handled exclusively by Fraud, is groovy and heavily inspired by the 70s and 80s. Every beat is tailor made for Curren$y and is Fraud at his best. Using sounds and samples rarely used by other, contemporary producers, the Saaab Stories producer flexes every bit of his talent and builds perfect environments for Spitta to spit exactly the way he's supposed to, and features from 2 Chainz, Larry June, Jay Worthy and Styles P highlight Regatta and flow seamlessly with Curren$y's endless verses and quick-witted bars.

From "Willy & Sal" to "Key West Classic," Regatta is the quintessential Curren$y project and is perfect for driving with the windows down during these last couple days before it gets too cold.

So go spin Regatta by Curren$y and Harry Fraud and let us know what you think down in the comments.